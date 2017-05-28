MUREEE - Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was striving to make the economy strong like the defence of the country which he made invincible by conducting nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, spurning international coaxing and pressures.

She said that he had an abiding commitment to promote well-being of the people and usher in an era of progress and prosperity in the country for which he had been working day and night to fulfill his commitment.

The MOS was addressing a public meeting along with Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khakan Abbasi and Provincial Minister Raja Ashfaq Sarwar at Union Council Rawat in Tehsil Murree.

She said that Pakistan was about to become bankrupt in 2013 but now all international surveys and reports were declaring the country among the 20 emerging economies of the world due to efforts of the team of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif during the last four years. Marriyum said that while the Prime Minister was trying to change the economic profile of the country through development projects, the political opponents of the government were trying to block the road to progress.

She said that those who wanted to disrupt the process of development had failed in their nefarious designs. The minister said that Imran had been maligning the incumbent government for the last 3-4 years and tried his best to hamper the progress of the country but the Prime Minister showed remarkable restraint and patience and faced the conspiracies with sangfroid. The minister said that Imran Khan who had been doing politics of lies and allegations was himself facing accountability in the superior courts now. She said if someone would raise a finger towards the Prime Minister, then several fingers would be raised towards him adding that the people of Pakistan would reject politics of allegation and indecency in the 2018 elections and elect Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister for the fourth time.

She said that government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who had given the first ever security policy to the country terrorism had almost been stamped out as the terrorist networks had been dismantled and the incidents of terrorism had decreased from 2500 to only 160 per year representing nearly 85% fall which was in itself a big achievement. Marriyum said that the success against terrorists owed to the hard work of the government and Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan.

She said that Prime Minister's Education Reforms Program was underway and significant improvement had been witnessed in education sector. The MOS said" Our opponents did not set up a single ward in hospitals, nor did they built any new class room in any school. On the contrary, PML-N leadership besides making defence of the country strong launched projects like CPEC and Motorways which will secure the future of the coming generations".

Referring to development in Punjab she said that the performance of Punjab government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif was being appreciated by the entire nation and its projects were being replicated by other provinces. Marriyum said that people of other provinces also wanted leaders like Shehbaz Sharif after seeing progress in the Punjab province.

She said that the people of AJK, GB reposed confidence in PML-N in the elections while people of Pakistan voted for this party in LG elections and bye elections which was proof that they had rejected the negative politics.

The minster announced several development projects for UC Rawat which included upgradation of Girls High School to Degree College and setting up of a maternity center in the hospital at Rawat and 15 tube wells in Rawat Union Council. She said that the Punjab chief minister had formed a committee for to ensure timely completion of the hospital. She also announced construction of four new roads in Rawat Union Council.

Marriyum said that allocation for Baitul Mal had been doubled in the budget and Prime Minister Health Card Program would be introduced in this region soon so that the poor patients could avail this facility. She said that local leadership of PML-N including Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Khaqan Abbassi and Provincial Minsiter Ashfaq Sarwar were able lieutenants of Nawaz Sharif who always fulfilled the responsibility which they were assigned. She said that development work in the area and provision of natural gas in the area were proof of their commitment.