Federal Minister of Water and Power, Khawaja Asif alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s national and provincial leadership is leading the mobs for attacks on grid stations in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa.

KPK govt under constitutional obligation to protect state property..KP police is escorting processions of defaulters & and power thieves.. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) May 27, 2017





“70% electricity in those grid stations is being stolen by the residents resulting in non payments of bills,” he claimed.

He further stated that KP police is facilitating the mob in ransacking the grid stations.

During last week, mobs have stormed different grid stations in KP alleging that there is 20-hour load shedding in their areas.

The local leadership of PTI was accompanying the protestors and re-started the shut down grids of PESCO.

The PESCO spokesperson slammed PTI provincial government of taking such steps and called it against the law.