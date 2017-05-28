SADIQABAD-Police arrested six persons allegedly over trespassing on a woman’s house and torturing her after holding her hostage here the other day.

According to police, Ruqayya Bibi of Rao Town had rented a house from Saqib Khokhar and paid Rs150,000 in advance. The house owner was forcing her to vacate the house at which she got a stay orders from a local court. But the accused along with accomplices barged into the house, held her hostage and tortured her. They also ransacked the household items and threw them out of the house. The family’s hue and cry alerted the neighbours who called in the police. The police rushed to the spot, arrested the culprits and registered a case against them.

In her statement to police, Ruqayya Bibi held Ashfaq Qadri, brother of Councillor Ashiq Qadri, the main culprit behind the incident. She alleged that he was among the assailants when they threw her household goods out of house. She sought justice from Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Rescue training for

THQ hospital staff

Rescue 1122 organised a daylong fire-fighting training for the staffers of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital. According to the hospital management, at least 50 staffers including doctors, nurses, paramedics and the clerical staff, led by MS Dr Ghazanfar Shafique, participated in the course. The participants were taught the ways to overcome the fire in building. They were also taught to use the equipment to extinguish the fire.