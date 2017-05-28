GUJRANWALA/CHINIOT - The courts handed down capital punishment to three murder accused while pronouncing verdict on three murder cases here on Saturday.

In Gujranwala, Additional District and Sessions court awarded death sentence to a murder accused. According to prosecution, Ziaullah along with his accomplices had gunned down Muhammad Shahid over a lover marriage issue on July 19, 2015. After completion of the hearing of the case, Additional District and Sessions judge Sher Muhammad handed down death sentence to the accused. In Chiniot, Additional District and Sessions Judge Ali Zulqarnain sentenced two accused to death in two separate murder cases.

The court sentenced to death Muhammad Ishaq with Rs300,000 for killing Shahid Iqbal on February 29, 2016. Shahid and Ishaq had old enmity as Ishaq had killed two brothers and father of Shahid and the former was pursuing murder case against the latter. Ishaq through a woman Bushra Bibi called Shahid to Chiniot last year where he killed him along with his accomplices Bushra; Khalida, Mohri Khan and Muhammad Hussain. The court, however, acquitted co-accused, giving them the benefit of the doubt.

In another case, the court awarded death penalty and Rs300,000 fine to Sarfraz Ahmad, resident of Muhammad Wala village. According to prosecution, Sarfraz had shot dead Shahid Bibi for rejecting his marriage proposal on September 13, 2016 in front of her parent.