SAHIWAL/GUJRANWALA-A poultry trader was shot dead and a woman along with her son was critically injured on resistance in two robbery incidents occurred in different area here the other day.

In Sahiwal, three robbers shot dead Akmal, the poultry businessman, near Fato Wala turn on Sahiwal-Multan Road and snatched cash and fled away. Akmal, a resident of Green town Lahore, was going to his business site by a vehicle (8611 LZB) in Chak 138-9L. Meantime, three robbers intercepted him but he offered resistance near Fatowala Morr.

As a result, they shot at him and fled away. He was sent to a hospital but could not survive. Police Ghalla Mandi registered a case with no arrest so far.

In Gujranwala, a woman and her son were injured by the dacoits as they showed resistance in a robbery incident at Saharan Chattha Gujranwala. Moneeb along with his mother was travelling by a car. Near Saharn Chatha, about 10 dacoits intercepted them and snatched cash and valuables. When Moneeb tried to resist, the armed men opened fire, resultantly Moneeb and his mother received bullet injuries while the perpetrators fled away.

Four die as Sahiwal boils at 47 C



SAHIWAL- Four elderly persons including three women died due to heatstroke as mercury shot up to 47 degree Celsius here on Saturday.

According to health and rescue sources, dozens other persons including woman and children were admitted to DHQ and other hospitals with different heat-related ailments.

According to reports, the district braved hottest day of the summer season so far as temperature shot up to as high as 47 degrees Celsius since morning. Due to severe heat, 83-year-old Anwar Begum of Farid Town, 75-year-old Sugran of Fateh Sher Colony, 60-year-old Qasim of Joggi Chowk and 50-year-old Kurshid Bibi of Chak 86-6R fainted. They were rushed to DHQ Hospital where they breathed their last. On the other hand, dozens other persons were admitted to different hospitals of the district including the DHQ Hospital. The health department has advised the public to avoid unnecessary going out and adopt precautionary measures to avert critical condition.