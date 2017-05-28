BAHAWALNAGAR - Traffic rules guarantee safe travel and reduce road accidents. Abiding by law makes us a good citizen and keeps us safe. This was stated by Traffic DSP Amjad Kamboh while talking to a group of PFUJ here. He pointed out that if vehicles are maintained properly with reflectors, accident ratio at night will reduce approximately 70 percent. He urged the parents not to allow their underage children to drive motorcycle or car to ensure their safety and avert possibility of accidents. He said that the traffic police have been striving hard to educate the public on traffic bylaws for safe journey.

4 bogies of train derail

RAHIM YAR KHAN (INP): Four bogies of a goods train were derailed in an incident near Khanpur Railway station here on Saturday.

The railways authorities did not give any reason for the derailment. However, they said that rail traffic remained suspended for several hours. The goods train was going from Lahore to Karachi.