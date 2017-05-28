OKARA-Nine people including a woman abducted a woman and her daughter at gunpoint.

According to an FIR registered on the application of Balqees Bibi, the mother of the abducted woman, Sajida alias Shazia Bibi with her 18-month-old daughter Iqra was in village 29.30 /2 L to see her parents.

Some 15 days back, they were on their way to the fields and the village men including Umar Draz, Ishtiaq, Sarfraz, Iqbal, Mushtaq and three unidentified accomplices including a woman allegedly bundled them into a van and moved away.

The case was registered by the Okara Saddr Police Under Section 496/A of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Three cops selling official arms held

INP-MULTAN

Three policemen involved in selling official weapons to an arms dealer, which later were supplied to a banned outfit members, were arrested here on Saturday.

After repeated incidents of arms theft from Multan Police Lines, the investigation was widened.

A member of defunct organisation was arrested with the official weapon and during investigation, it was ascertained that the arms were stolen from the Police Lines by three cops, which were sold to arms dealer Atif Imran and then supplied to banned outfit members who carried out terrorist attacks.

Three policemen identified as Taj Muhammad, Babar and Allah Bakhsh involved in the arms theft were arrested and were being interrogated.