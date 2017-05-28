Youm-e-Takbeer is being observed today to commemorate the historic nuclear tests Pakistan conducted on this day in 1998, reported Radio Pakistan.

Pakistan became seventh nuclear world power with demonstration of nuclear capabilities and the first in the Muslim world.

The nuclear tests made Pakistan's defense invincible.

Special prayers have been offered for the progress and prosperity of the country, supremacy of the constitution, prosperity of the nation and eradication of terrorism.

Different organizations will arrange special programmes and functions today to highlight importance of the day.