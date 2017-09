President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat in Rawalpindi, reported Radio Pakistan.

During the meeting, matters relating to regional security with emphasis on human rights violations by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir came under discussion.

On the occasion, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir praised the resolve of Pakistan Armed Forces to deter and defeat any aggression by India against Azad Kashmir.