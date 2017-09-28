SARGODHA-As many as six labourers were killed and two others critically injured in the landslide at a stone-crushing site in the surrounding areas of Sargodha on Wednesday.

The eight labourers who had been engaged in work at the site were buried under the landslide. After the incident, the rescue officials rushed to the site and retrieve the six bodies and two injured with the help of heavy machinery.

The group of labourers were working at the hilly area of 123-South.

According to the rescuers, as the daily routine, the work of stone-crushing was underway at the hilltop. Suddenly, a mass rock fell on labourers. On intimation Rescue 1122 and police rushed there and pulled out two wounded workers and moved them to a hospital. However, those found dead include: Falak Sher, 35, Kamran, 25, Shahid, 30, Abid, 35, Ejaz, 30, and Sher Mohammad, 32,. All the six bodies were pulled out and shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Liaquat Ali said that investigation was being initiated and stern action would be taken against the responsible persons. Almost 13 labourers had expired within last 15 days in different mishaps due to insufficient safety arrangements during stone-crushing work.

On the other side, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken note of the incident and sought a report within 24 hours from Punjab Mineral Department and local administration of Sargodha district.

After that happening, the stone crushing in the area had been halted by the workers and huge number of labourers rushed the accident spot. The deputy commissioner said that a case would be registered against the responsible.