QUETTA - A Chinese delegation on Tuesday visited Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) headquarters in connection with Gwadar Master Plan to evaluate future power requirements of Gwadar.

The delegation was headed by FHDI Project Director Mr Meng Quanquan. Meng was accompanied by Ling Jianping, a marketing manager while high officials’ of the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) and officers from provincial Energy Department were also in attendance.

The Qesco chief (Transmission and Grid System) Sajad Ahmed Sethi, chief engineer development Chaudhry Muhammad Siddique, chief engineer planning Adnan Riaz Meer, Director General and other officers were also present.

Briefing the Chinese delegation regarding Qesco services, chief engineer planning Adnan Riaz Meer said the company had services of 7000 employees and six operation circles which were discharging services from dawn to dusk for uninterrupted power supply in 31 districts and 14 operational divisions to 5,90,000 consumers.

He said the Qesco was obtaining energy from various sources which included Guddu Barrage Oach, Sibi, Habbibullah Coastal, Thermal Power 220KV Dadu-Khuzdar and Dera Ghazi Khan-Loralai.

The participants also discussed various new projects to meet future demands of the energy in which the most striking scheme was connecting Gwadar Project with National Grid for which PC-1 had been dispatched to the federal government.

The delegation was apprised that several grid stations – Ormara Deep Seaport and Jiwani Grid Stations – were underway in Makran Division for uninterrupted supply of power, however, efforts were in progress for linking Makran Grid Station with National Grid Network.

The planning engineer said that scores of new projects were in final phase to bring further improvement in the system and overcome energy crunch.

Riaz articulated that there were several suitable locations for energy projects where new projects could be initiated to end power shortage.

For non-stop power supply in Gwadar, various suggestions were also tabled for provision of electricity to the port city.

Meng Quanquan appreciated Qesco efforts for supplying electricity to Gwadar.