ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took suo motu notice of acquisition of land of cremation ground of the Hindu community in Karachi.

The court directed the Sindh chief secretary, for an early action and to submit a detailed report within two weeks. The notice was taken on an application of Shri Ram Nath Maharaj belonging to the Hindu community stating therein that the Government of Sindh acquired land of cremation of Hindu community for construction of Lyari Expressway in the year 2008.

Maharaj explained that neither alternative land had yet been allotted to the Hindu community nor any compensation was awarded, despite laps of nine years, while, the Hindu community was facing difficulties due to non-availability of cremation ground.