MUZAFFARGARH-A police constable was looted at gunpoint when he was returning after Muharram duty. Three armed robbers riding a motorcycle intercepted and overpowered him. They snatched his motorcycle, official rifle, mobile phone and cash and ran away. Alipur Saddr police registered a case on the complaint of constable Hashim Ghallu Under Sections 392, 353, and 186 PPC against the unknown robbers who ran away taking advantage of darkness.

Hashim was coming back from Imambargah Muhammad Hussain in Mauza Fatehpur.

At Kherpur Sadat Road, three dacoits intercepted him at gunpoint and deprived him of his rifle, mobile phone, motorcycle and wallet. Police were searching the culprits. The police claimed that one of the accused was identified as Sajjad Hussain alias Sajji.

LHWs protest health officials

SIALKOT-A number of lady health workers (LHWs) belonging to the Sambrial tehsil staged a protest at the Sialkot Kutchery against the sluggish attitude of health officials.

The protesting LHWs also announced to boycott the ongoing polio eradication campaign as a protest. They were carrying banners and placards and chanting slogans. They demanded stern departmental action against the Sambrial health officials.

Later, they told the newsmen that the Sambrial-based health officials often adopted sluggish and disgusting attitude towards them for nothing and allegedly taking “forced” duties from them apart from their official duties. Later, the protesting LHWs dispersed peacefully.