ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday deferred its decision in contempt of court case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Imran Khan, till October 12.

A four-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan will make announcement about the case after hearing of a related case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on October 11.

The CEC asked the PTI counsel, Shahid Gondal, about the status of the petition filed by the party at the IHC against the ECP’s judgement regarding maintainability of the contempt petition.

The PTI counsel informed the bench that the high court had adjourned hearing of the petition until October 11.

However, the election commissioner remarked that the bench had not received a copy of the IHC order as yet. The commission subsequently adjourned the hearing of the contempt petition.

Later, while talking to the media outside the Election Commission, founding member of the PTI Akbar S Babar said Imran Khan was no more justified in raising the slogan of “Naya Pakistan”.