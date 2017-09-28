PESHAWAR - At least four security personnel sustained injuries in two roadside blasts near the

Pak-Afghan border in Kurram Agency on Wednesday. Local and official sources told media that two landmines planted on roadside in Shorki, Lower Kurram Agency went off when a security forces vehicle was passing through the area. Soon after the blast, a heavy contingent of security forces rushed to the area and started rescue operation. The injured persons were shifted to the Combined Military hospital (CMH) Tall for emergency medical treatment.