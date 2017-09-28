ISLAMABAD - The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s upcoming visit to Afghanistan would largely focus on strategic issues including regional security, defence and intelligence cooperation and Afghan reconciliation process.

Although schedule and agenda of the visit is still being finalised, it is said that during the visit General Bajwa will meet the Afghan civil and military leadership to discuss key issues of bilateral interest between the two countries.

It is also not confirmed whether the COAS during his visit expected next week would have any interaction with the US Army General, John W Nicholson, commander of Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

This is General Bajwa’s first visit to Afghanistan since he assumed office of the COAS last year.

Background discussions with security experts suggest that General Bajwa during his visit would emphasise the need for sustainable intelligence-sharing agreement with Afghanistan in order to fight the common enemy.

He would also discuss how Islamabad and Kabul could make the border-management mechanism more meaningful.

Other issues of bilateral interest, which could come under discussion, are the need for stepping up the process of national reconciliation process between the Afghan government and Afghan Taliban in order to end the conflict in Afghanistan.

The emerging threat of Islamic State also known as Daesh could also come under discussion and strategy how to tackle common threat to regional security.

Some of the experts were also of the view that enhancing bilateral defence cooperation could also be the part of the agenda of discussion.

Security analysts are attaching great importance to the visit of the COAS following the new US strategy for Afghanistan unveiled recently by President Donald Trump in which he had accused Pakistan of supporting the Afghan Taliban especially the Haqqani Network, a charge Pakistan has rejected in strongest terms.

Under the new US strategy, the Trump Administration has decided to increase the number of its troops in Afghanistan, which many experts believe will not help the United States in winning the 16 years old war.

In his address to the Pakistan Defence and Martyred Day ceremony earlier this month, the army chief had made it clear that Pakistan could not fight the Afghan war on its soil and it only wanted the international community to acknowledge the huge sacrifices it had rendered in the war against terrorism.

Gen Bajwa also made it clear that Pakistan was ready to cooperate with the US-led Nato forces provided its concerns relating to the national security were duly addressed.

Pakistan had carried out a number of successful military operations against terrorism and militancy and had turned the tide during Operation Zarb-e-Azb by killing thousands of hardcore terrorists, which eventually forced the remaining element to flee into Afghanistan.

Consequently, more than 20 terrorist organisations including the TTP are now operating from Afghanistan, and which have been carrying out terrorist attacks inside Pakistan. Pakistan also decided to fence its border with Afghanistan in order to forestall terrorist threats from Afghanistan and fencing of border continues.

It has been requesting the Afghan government to take similar measures on its side of the border with Pakistan so that terrorists are effectively denied freedom of cross-border movement.

Pakistan had also shared a list of terrorists enjoying safe heavens in Afghanistan for action. Instead of cooperating with Islamabad, Kabul has been failing to act against these elements.

There are confirmed reports that India’s intelligence agency RAW is now using the TTP and its associates having sanctuaries in Afghanistan as its proxies to destabilise Pakistan.

US WANTS CHANGE IN PAK BEHAVIOUR: GEN DUNFORD

Reuters adds: A top US military officer on Tuesday said US would not be able to “attain our objectives” in Afghanistan, where American forces have been deployed since 2001, without a change of behaviour by neighbouring Pakistan.

“It is unacceptable that Pakistan provides sanctuary, and we ought to bring the full weight of the US government and our coalition partners on Pakistan to ensure that they do not provide the sanctuary that they have provided historically to groups like Haqqani and the Taliban,” claimed Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

US officials remain frustrated by what they term Pakistan’s unwillingness to act against militant groups, including the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network. The Trump administration is exploring whether to harden its approach toward Pakistan to crack down on militants launching strikes in Afghanistan. Pakistan argues that it has done a great deal to help the US in tracking down militants, and has suffered hundreds of deaths in attacks in response to its crackdowns.