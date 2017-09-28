GUJRANWALA/SIALKOT-Punjab Minister for Local Government Manshaullah Butt said that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has took serious note of bad performance of Gujranwala Waste Management Company (GWMC).

He sid that heaps of garbage along the GT Road and bypasses have put a question mark on the GWMC’s performance. He was addressing a meeting of GWMC held at Mayor Office Gujranwala. He said that to ensure the health and cleanliness facilities, the company perform better. There is a dire need to run a campaign for reducing the use of polythene bags, he said.

He directed the MD to take necessary steps for cleanliness of Muharram procession routes. He also directed the PHA authorities to work hard for beautification of the citizen. Mayor Sheikh Sarwat Ikram said that due to lack of staff, the Municipal Corporation is facing trouble to remove encroachments from the city.

Deputy Mayor Salman Khalid Pommi Butt said that 50 years old sewerage system of the city cannot afford the present load which may be replaced according to the new requirements.

He also reviewed the progress of Rs12 billion mega project of Ring Road Sialkot. Chairing a meeting held in Sialkot, the provincial minister said that the Punjab government has allocated Rs12 Billion for constructing 53km international standard Ring Road around the Sialkot city. It would lessen the traffic load on various main inter-city roads in Sialkot city, he said. He further said that the project would be completed by keeping the future needs of 50 years in mind.

He said that the construction work would start soon as 10.26km portion of the ring road would be constructed to connect main Sialkot-Daska Road, Sialkot-Eimanabad Road and Sialkot-Wazirabad Road. He said that the service lanes would also be constructed along the Ring Road around the Sialkot City.