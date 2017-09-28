ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Shaikh Rasheed has said that matter of opposition leader in National Assembly has not been decided.

“No final decision has been taken about the opposition leader. May be all the matters are settled with Khurshid Shah,” he said this while talking to a private TV channel.

“I am not desirous of becoming opposition leader, nor I want to assume this office. I have told Imran Khan I don’t want to become opposition leader at any cost,” he added.

Replying a question Sheikh said, “No matter has been settled between Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi on becoming opposition leader.

Talking about Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman, he said “Islamabad is the motive of Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman not Islam. He will commit the mistake of joining opposition ranks.