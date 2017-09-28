SIALKOT-International Apparel Federation (IAF) President Han Bekke has assured the Sialkot exporters of developing strong business-to-business contacts among the Pakistani and European exporters and importers.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of the management of Sialkot International Airport Limited during his visit to Sialkot International Airport.

Mr Bekke added that Holland-based International Apparel Federation (IAF) has established its first every IAF regional office at Sialkot-Pakistan in active collaboration with Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA).

He added that the IAF regional office at Sialkot would be the first ever IAF office even in the South Asia. He said that the IAF was diverting its business focus on Pakistan by establishing the office here in Sialkot. He said that the IAF office would give a boost to the textile and garments industry of Pakistan besides paving the ways for flourishing the business and ensuring easy access of Pakistani exporters to the European markets.

On the occasion, PRGMEA Chairman Ijaz A. Khokhar said, “The establishment of IAF at Sialkot-Pakistan by International Apparel Federation (IAF) was a landmark achievement of Pakistan. He said that now the IAF has diverted its business attention and focus towards Pakistan. He said that IAF would be playing its pivotal role in the promotion of socio-economic and human development besides boosting the textile and garments industrial sectors in Pakistan.

SIAL’s Chairman Khawar Anwar Khawaja and CEO Maj-Gen (Rtd) Mir Haider Ali Khan highly hailed the sincere efforts of International Apparel Federation (IAF) for establishing strong mutual trade ties between Pakistani and European countries’ businessmen.

MEETING: National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance will hold its meeting at the auditorium of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) today.

SCCI newly-elected President Zahid Latif Malik said that it was the first time when the Committee was holding a meeting at Sialkot to discuss in details the prolonged perturbing problems of Sialkot and even the businessmen across the Pakistan. The members of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance will also visit several leading industrial units in Sialkot.

Meanwhile, the Sialkot exporters have eyed on the very important meeting hoping that their all the problems related to the early release of the prolonged pending cases of duty draw back and sale tax rebate claims worth billions of rupees would be solved during the meeting.

Netherlands keen to boost bilateral ties

SIALKOT-Ambassador of Netherlands in Pakistan Mrs Ardi Stoios-Braken has stressed a need for strengthening bilateral trade ties between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

She was addressing a meeting of the Sialkot exporters at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). She discussed in details the matters of mutual interest with leading Sialkot exporters.The Dutch Ambassador also assured his full cooperation to ensure the easy access of Sialkot exporters to the international trade markets of Netherlands and European Union (EU). Dutch Ambassador said that there were bright opportunities to develop the business-to-business contacts between the businessmen of Pakistan and Netherlands as well.