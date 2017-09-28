ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court yesterday issued notices to Secretary Interior and Director General (DG) Intelligence Bureau (IB) in a petition alleging that some IB officials were involved in protecting terrorists having links with the hostile foreign intelligence agencies.

The petition was filed by an IB ASI Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Shahzad.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui conducted hearing of the petition seeking court’s directions to entrust investigations of this matter to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and directed the respondents to submit their reply in this matter.

After issuing the aforementioned directions, the IHC deferred the hearing till October 9 for further proceedings.

Besides challenging this matter before the court, the petitioner also made some startling revelations in his petition about the nexus of the several IB officers and subordinate staff members with the anti-state intelligence agencies. The petitioner levelled very serious and alarming allegations on IB officials including their travel to Israel.

The ASI moved the court through his counsel Barrister Masroor Shah and cited Prime Minister of Pakistan, Federation of Pakistan, Director General (DG) IB and DG Inter-services intelligence (ISI) as respondents.

Malik Mukhtar stated that in 2007 when he joined his duty he started gathering sensitive information concerning national security. In this connection, the petitioner reported against various terrorist groups having roots in Uzbekistan, Iran, Afghanistan, Syria and India. But to tne petitioner's dismay IB took no action against such groups despite proofs provided by the petitioner. The inaction on part of IB alarmed the petitioner and he tried to unearth actual cause thereof.

He claimed that upon thorough intelligence gathering process, it transpired that certain high officials of IB directly involved with the terrorist organizations and having links with the hostile enemy intelligence agencies.

He added that the petitioner then informed DG IB and other higher authorities by way of various representations telling them that certain IB officials with the anti-state elements involved in terrorism at the behest of foreign enemy intelligence agencies but they did not pay any heed to this issue.

He continued that he has also cited some instances of security breach that occurred with the involvement of IB officials. According to the petitioner it was revealed that some Pakistani IB officials have travel record on different passports proving their travel to Israel and were found to be directly linked with the Afghanistan Intelligence, which later on was found to have links with another terrorist group from Kazakhstan.

According to the petitioner, some NDS/Afghan Intelligence Agency and Iranian Intelligence officers and agents also used to hide and seek refuge as Kinno (Citrus) Dealers in Kot-Momin and Bhalwal, Sargodha. In his petition, he pointed out their activities carried out under the garb of kinnow business and their travel details to other cities in Baluchistan and KPK. On the reports of the petitioner, former Director, Zonal Head IB obtained ‘Call Data Record’ (CDR) of these Uzbek and Kazakhstan nationals and their helpers, which proved their links with India and Afghanistan and their working against the national interests of Pakistan. Malik Mukhtar said that the petitioner consistently reported on sectarian issues in the line of duty and this included reports on provocative hate material about respectable companions of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from 2007 onwards.

He prayed to the court that the issues of connivance, complacency and involvement of IB officials and other senior bureaucrats be entrusted to ISI for probe.

The petitioner further prayed to the court for provision of security to him.