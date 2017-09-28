ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat and lodged protest over the unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

A foreign ministry statement said that the acting director general South Asia summoned the Acting Indian Deputy High Commissioner, and “condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Kotli/Nikial sector[s] on September 27, resulting in the death of a 22-year-old man, Muhammad Razik, resident of village Balakot, and injuries to four others, including three females.”

It added: “Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out more than 873 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in the death of 40 innocent civilians and injuries to 148, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016.”

The deliberate targeting of civilians, it said, was indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The acting director general, the statement said, urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He said that the Indian side should permit the United Nations observers to play mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

INP adds: A man was martyred and four others including three women were injured as India troops resorted to unprovoked firing targeting the civilians at LoC.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in statement said that due to Indian violation targeting civilians at LoC, a civilian embraced martyrdom while four others, including three women, were injured.

The Pakistan Army responded effectively, according to the statement, and inflicted casualties and heavy losses on the Indian posts from where the firing originated.

The injured were identified as Irum Kausar and Ghulam Fatima of Balakot, Kalsoom Begum of Panjni village and Ahsan Kareem of Datot village. Ahsan is said to be 14 years old.