ISLAMABAD - The government on Wednesday informed the Senate panel that the appearance of Isis flag in the federal capital was apparently an “attention-diversion tactic” by some other group.

State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry on a query of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior informed that fresh information suggested that it was an attention-diversion tactic by some group or groups as there existed no ISIS in Pakistan.

Earlier, PPP Senator Mukhtiar Ahmed Dhamrah raised the issue of sudden appearance of Isis flag in Islamabad, saying the incident had negated the claims of former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan that the international terrorist organisation was not present in Pakistan. Talal said that an FIR had been registered and a special probe team had been formed to investigate the issue.

Some fresh information suggests that at the bottom of the flag there was some writing in English language, he said and added that everyone knew Isis never used English language rather it hated it.

However, committee chairman Rehman Malik remarked that the appearance of flag should not be taken lightly.

“Daesh has existence in Pakistan and it is a fact,” he said. Malik demanded a detailed report. The committee also passed a private member bill that provides to abolish a colonial penal law by decriminalising the offense of attempt to commit suicide. The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2017 was moved by the PPP Senator, Karim Ahmed Khawaja.

A panel of renowned psychiatrists also attended the meeting who highlighted the state of mind of frustrated individuals who opt to commit suicide. They said such persons should be treated as a “patient” rather prosecuting him/her for failed suicide attempt.

The committee also passed with amendments the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Shops, Business and Industrial Establishments (Amendments) Bill 2017 that provides establishment of the CCTV cameras outside the shops in Islamabad.