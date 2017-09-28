LONDON - Begum Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif was again admitted to hospital late Tuesday night as her condition deteriorated. Maryam Nawaz in a tweet Wednesday said that her mother was taken and admitted to the hospital again late last night. She said that doctors are trying to stabilise her condition. She requested the people to pray for the health of her month. Begum Kalsoom Nawaz under went two operations for throat cancer after which former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan to face NAB cases. He is scheduled to be indicted on October 2.