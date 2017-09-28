PESHAWAR - The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday finalised Women Empowerment Policy draft aiming to ensure social, economic, legal and political empowerment of women in the province.

The draft was prepared at a high-level meeting held under the chair of Planning and Development Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah. The purpose of the meeting was to review the revised women empowerment policy by Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC).

The meeting was attended by the WPC Chairperson and Member KP Assembly Meraj Hamyun along with other MPAs of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

The meeting focused on the commitment of WPC and Planning and Development Department of KP towards women empowerment at levels in KP. The draft of Women Empowerment Policy by the government was discussed with attention to health, education and socio-economic empowerment of women in the province.

Shahab Ali Shah acknowledged the efforts of the WPC for the socio-economic empowerment of women in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He emphasized on the importance of the said policy as it is an effort to scrutinise and fill gender gaps in the overall development process in terms of policies for the provision of human and financial resources for women development.

He further said that the women empowerment policy will allow us to provide a conducive environment for women which will enable them in decision-making at different levels. The participants agreed on presenting the draft policy to the provincial cabinet for its approval and implementation.