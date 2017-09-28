TOBA TEK SINGH-Ch Hamid Nawaz lambardar, the cousin of former MNA Ch Ilyas Jat (late), was murdered in Chak 364-JB in Gojra Tuesday night.

Ahmad Nawaz, brother of the deceased, said in the FIR that a case was registered by Gojra Saddar police against deceased Hamid Nawaz on the charge of attempting to murder his nephew Umer Asghar. It added that a village jury (punchayat) members had called deceased Hamid Nawaz to the village mosque to get reconcile the dispute between them.

When Hamid was on his way to the mosque along with complainant Ahmad Nawaz and his gunman Yasir, they were attacked by Umer Asghar, his brother Umair Asghar, Asif, Billa, Idrees and an unidentified man who were in a car. The FIR also said that they fired indiscriminately on them as a result Hamid Nawaz died on the spot while his gunman Yasir was wounded critically. Complainant Ahmad Nawaz also said in the FIR that his brother Hamid Nawaz was murdered under a plan prepared with the abetment of ex-MNA Ch Amjad Ali Warraich.

When contacted, Amjad claimed that he had wrongly been implicated in the murder case. He added that he was murdered by their family members. DPO Usman Akram Gondal said that police teams had been formed led by Gojra DSP Azhar Yaqub Gujjar for the arrest of the accused.