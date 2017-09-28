ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday said that mainstreaming of FATA and complete rehabilitation of temporary displaced persons remained the foremost priority of the government.

The people of the tribal areas had paid the heaviest price in the war against militancy and had rendered huge sacrifices for a national cause, he said during a briefing by Ministry of SAFRON here at Prime Minister’s Office.

The Prime Minister during the meeting reviewed various measures being taken for the mainstreaming of FATA and to bring the people of the tribal areas at par with rest of the country through socio-economic development and uplift projects.

The Prime Minister was informed that out of 237,000 displaced families, only 16,000 families were left which were yet to be rehabilitated.

It was informed that an amount of Rs 52.874 billion had been spent so far for the purpose of rehabilitation of the dislocated persons.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far in rehabilitation of the displaced persons.

The meeting also discussed the issue of Afghan refugees in the country. It was informed that 1.4 million registered and nearly 0.6 million unregistered Afghan refugees were present in the country.

The meeting was informed that merely 600,000 Afghan refugees returned to their homeland last year during voluntary repatriation program.

Matters pertaining to 14 princely states of the country also came under discussion.

JUI-F ameer calls on PM

Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazalur Rehman Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the Prime Minister's Office. During the meeting, overall political situation was discussed, PM office media wing said in a press release.

BAHRAIN A CLOSE FRIEND,

TRUSTED PARTNER

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said Pakistan considers Kingdom of Bahrain a close friend and a trusted partner. "Our bilateral relations are founded on shared history, cultural linkages and strong people-to-people contacts", he added.

The Prime Minister was talking to Chairman Shura Council (Upper House) of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Ali Bin Saleh Al-Saleh, who along with a delegation, called on him here at the PM Office, a press release issued by the PM's Media Office here said.

The Prime Minister warmly welcomed the delegation to Pakistan. He appreciated the active participation of Bahraini delegation in the parliamentary engagements with Pakistan.

He stated that cooperation between the Parliaments of the two countries would further strengthen the brotherly ties.

The Prime Minister recalled the high-level exchanges between the two brotherly countries, including the visit of King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa followed by visit of the Prime Minister to Bahrain and the visit of the Foreign Minister of Bahrain to Islamabad. These exchanges must continue as they symbolize our deep ties, he added.

Holding the inaugural session of Pakistan-Bahrain Bilateral Political Consultation in July 2016 and Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in Islamabad in February 2017 reflect our desire to further strengthen and expand cooperation with Bahrain in areas such as energy, trade and economic fields for mutual benefit of both countries, the prime minister stated.

The Bahraini Shura Council delegation comprised Jameela Nasaif, Second Deputy Chairman, Khalid Mohamed Almusalam, Head of Foreign Affairs, Defense and National Security Committee, Nawar Ali Almahmood, Deputy Head of Public Services Committee and Member of Youth Affairs Committee.

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and Mohamed Ebrahim Mohamed Abdulqader, Ambassador of Bahrain in Islamabad were also present in the meeting.