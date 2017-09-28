ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has said that Pakistan is committed to eliminate terrorism jointly with the help of international community.

While addressing a ceremony at Pakistan Embassy in Washington held in connection with the Defence Day of Pakistan. Aizaz Chaudhry said “Pakistan launched indiscriminate and effective operation to curb terrorism and crushed anti-state elements.”

The Ambassador also said, “Pakistan has multifaceted ties with the United States stretching over the past seven decades.”

A large number of the US civil and military officials and diplomats also attended the ceremony.