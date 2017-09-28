ISLAMABAD - The Planning Commission is facing human resource constraints as 75 percent of posts of members lying are vacant and 32 out of 33 PSDP funded projects are without fulltime Project Directors (PDs).

“The Planning Commission is facing human resource problem as only one out of 33 PSDP funded projects has permanent PD,” said Planning Secretary Shoaib Siddiqui while briefing a selected group of journalists here on Wednesday.

Similarly, the secretary said that majority of posts of Member Planning are vacant and the process is there to fill these vacant posts.

Currently, six out of eight member planning posts are vacant. The member energy post is vacant from the past one year, but it has been allegedly reserved for a special person who is about to retire in January 2018. The secretary, however, denied the allegation saying that it is wrong to say that it has been reserved for someone special.

There are more than 33 PSDP funded projects of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms and 30 out of them, including CPEC Support Project and Vision 2025, are without full-time project directors.

Shoaib Siddiqui said that the post of PD Vision 2025 has been advertised and they are about to hire the PD soon.

Similarly, regarding the ML1 project he said that the ministry has given a deadline to the Railway Division to complete the design of the phase one of the project by October 15. He said that the project is going to cost around $ 8 billion.

The Secretary Planning further said that the 12th five-year plan is due next year and they have started work on it. Deputy Chairman Planning Commission has directed that the five-year plan should be realistic, he said.

Shoaib Siddiqui further said that they have made it difficult for the revision of the PC-I and has directed the department to complete the projects within the timeline to avoid the cost overrun. He said that the supervision consultants of the projects are not performing their duties properly. He said that no project can become part of PSDP unless it is approved by CDWP.

Replying to a query regarding the posting of grade 18 deputation official, from NTDCL, on three important posts in the Ministry of Planning, the secretary said that he has inherited him and has nothing to do with his posting.

In reply to another query regarding irregularity in the hiring of 55 class four employees in the Ministry of Planning, the secretary said that these posts were vacant from the past two years. He said that the hiring of these people was made by a committee and it will help their living. It is pertinent to mention here that the Planning Ministry has hired around 55 class four employees in the ministry but majority of them are allegedly have the domicile outside Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The hiring has been challenged in Islamabad High Court.