LAHORE: A petition seeking early hearing of the contempt of court case against Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was filed today.

According to his plea in the petition, “High Court had stopped Imran Khan from staging unconstitutional long march in 2014; however he staged long march despite court orders. This non-compliance on his part falls in the ambit of contempt of court.”

He prayed to the court to issue order for initiation of contempt of court proceedings against Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and Election Commission (EC) have been made party in the petition.