KHANEWAL-Newly-posted DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat finalized a foolproof security plan to maintain law and order across Khanewal district from 6th to 10th of Muharram.

According to police, the DPO visited routes fixed for mourning processions and reviewed security arrangements.

The DPO said that nothing could be more important for the police than maintaining peace, adding all available resources would be utilised for the purpose. Mr Zahid Nawaz advised policemen to perform duty with missionary zeal. He urged the cops to spare no effort to protect lives and belongings of the people attending Majjalis and mourning processions.

The DPO said that a control room had been established at DPO office from where Majalis and mourning procession would be monitored. DPO Nawaz urged religious scholars to create intersects harmony among the masses and avoid delivering hate speeches. He also sought Ulema’s assistance for peace maintenance. The DPO vowed to schedule the processions.

He said that a four-tier security cordon would guard the processions. Similarly, surveillance would be carried out through CCTV cameras.

PSYCHOLOGIST APPOINTED

Muhammad Adnan Khan has been posted as clinical psychologist at Khanewal DHQ Hospital. He assumed the charge and would work under the supervision of consultant Physician Dr Azhar Cheema in medical ward and outdoor of the hospital. Civil society, political figures and residents of the area have lauded the appointment of a psychologist the hospital.

They said that it would definitely benefit psychological patients of Khanewal and surrounding areas.

Earlier, these patients had to go to Multan for the psychological treatment due to unavailability of psychologist in the hospital.

