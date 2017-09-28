ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday said that it would not save ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and there were no backdoor contacts with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for any so-called deal.

Addressing a joint news conference here, PPP leaders Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Nayyar Bokhari, Senator Farhatullah Babar and Saleem Mandiwalla said that Nawaz Sharif was not inevitable for democracy.

Rehman, the PPP vice president, said that Nawaz Sharif and democracy were two separate matters.

“Nawaz Sharif is not democracy. He is an individual. He is trying to confuse the whole nation to save himself. The PPP will not save him as he is disqualified by the top court,” she said.

The lawmaker said that Sharif should respect the courts as the nation would lose confidence in the rule of law, if the powerful people were not held accountable.

“[Asif Ali] Zardari has stopped the PPP supporters from provocation. Otherwise there would have been a chaos. We support democracy but will not fight for individuals who have been sacked by the courts,” she added.

Senator Rehman said that the Pakistan Tehreeek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) would not be able to remove opposition leader Khurshid Shah as they did not have the support of the required number of lawmakers.

The PPP Secretary General, Syed Nayyar Bokhari, said the PPP would not support snap polls.

“We want the assemblies to complete terms,” he added.

Bokhari said that Nawaz Sharif had been questioning the reason behind his ouster but at the same time claimed that he knew who removed him.

“The Supreme Court conducted hearing for 126 days and provided an opportunity to Nawaz Sharif to defend himself. If still Nawaz Sharif finds some hidden hand behind his disqualification, he should share it with the nation,” the PPP leaders said.

Bokhari alleged that Nawaz Sharif had violated the country’s law.

“Relief against penalties and punishments is provided by the courts not the public. The best option for Nawaz Sharif is to allow the democratic system to continue,” he maintained.

The PPP leader said that since July 28 - when Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court for hiding assets – the ousted premier had been issuing “stereotype” statements.

Senator Farhatullah Babar said that the PTI and the MQM had the right to elect their own opposition leader in the National Assembly, if they had the required strength.

“We are not concerned about the change of the opposition leader. If they [the PTI and the MQM] have the numbers, they can elect their man for the slot,” he said.

Babar said that the PTI chief, Imran Khan, had been issuing anti-MQM statements in the past so before availing their support for the opposition leader’s election, he must apologise to the Muttahida leadership.

Senator Saleem Mandiwalla, while speaking on the occasion said that Ishaq Dar was the first sitting finance minister to receive arrest warrants for corruption.

“Pakistan is facing economic challenges due to the flawed policies of Ishaq Dar and the PML-N government. Dar should resign in the best national interest,” he demanded.

The senator said that the Senate Standing Committee on Finance had also asked Dar to resign after the corruption cases against him surfaced.

Earlier in the day, the accountability court here indicted Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a corruption case.

The finance minister – a relative of Nawaz Sharif - denied charges levelled by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and vowed to prove himself innocent.

The same accountability court has already fixed October 2 to indict Nawaz Sharif in the corruption references.

Sharif’s trial in the corruption cases will determine the future of his politics as in July, he was disqualified by the Supreme Court.

He was also removed as the PML-N chief.

Mandiwalla said that Pakistan was facing embarrassment at the international level due to a finance minister who was indicted by the court for corruption.

“The finance minister must quit and clear himself,” he contended.