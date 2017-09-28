ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Wednesday tried to make the position of the director-general of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) more controversial as its top leadership decided to take up the matter of alleged role of the IB chief, in abetting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in political affairs, to the Parliament.

A high-level meeting of the PTI demanded immediate removal of IB DG Aftab Sultan from its position and decided that it would move an adjournment motion in the National Assembly against Sultan for “protecting Sharif’s interests”.

The meeting also demanded immediate resignation of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar after his indictment before an accountability court besides the placing of all members of Sharif family on the exit control list (ECL) who are facing NAB references in the accountability court. The party also reiterated its demand for early elections. In a statement issued after the meeting, the PTI said that the appointment of a retired officer as head of the IB was “a clear-cut example of political bribery”.

Aftab Sultan is a former police officer of grade-22 who has been appointed as head of the IB thrice, first in June 2013 when he was in government service and then he was given extensions twice after his retirement.

On September 26, PTI chief Imran Khan had accused the IB chief of holding a meeting with Nawaz Sharif in London. Imran Khan while also quoting a TV report accused the IB of blackmailing politicians at the behest of the former prime minister.

The TV report said that the IB blackmailed some 37 lawmakers and opened inquiries against them who were critical of Nawaz Sharif government.

“Preparation of this list of the PML-N MNA is an attempt on behalf of the IB to intimidate the parliamentarians in a bid to keep them united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif through blackmailing,” the PTI chief was quoted as saying in the meeting. “Instead of showing his allegiance to the country, the IB chief has showed his loyalty towards the Sharif family and Nawaz Sharif is trying to get hold over his party’s lawmakers through IB’s blackmailing,” the statement added.

It said that granting multiple extensions to the IB chief was not only against the interest of the country but the department as well.

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior also discussed the issue here on Wednesday. A PML-N Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi raised the issue with State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry.

Chaudhry informed the committee that it was a targeted campaign against the country’s premier civilian intelligence agency — IB, and added that the agency had itself denied preparation or presence of any such list.

“The list of 37 PML-N MNAs available on social media contains elected members from the Punjab. Some of them or their family members were even targeted by extremists and militants in the past,” Chaudhry told the committee. He said that there was no question of probing their links with the banned outfits by the IB. Chaudhry said that the Pemra had been asked to take appropriate action against the television channel that aired unfounded news.

Meanwhile, the Intelligence Bureau in a statement issued on Tuesday contradicted the news story that “alleged the initiation of a report by the bureau regarding links of 37 parliamentarians with defunct sectarian and militant organisations.”

The PTI meeting also discussed the role of the NAB in connection with the accountability references filed against the Sharif family in Panama Papers case and the entire proceedings of the case held so far. The meeting decided to start an awareness campaign against the ousted prime minister throughout the country.

“The confrontation initiated by Nawaz Sharif against the state institutions has taken a critical turn and the country could not afford it so it is necessary that the PTI workers would start an awareness campaign throughout the country to inform the people what are the exact charges against Nawaz Sharif,” the PTI spokesperson, Fawad Chaudhry, said after the meeting. The PTI in the campaign would respond why Sharif was ousted to give him an answer, he added. The PTI leadership in the meeting reiterated its demand for early elections saying that fresh mandate was necessary for continuity of democracy and its survival.