Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Malik Alias Shaukat Khokhar was shot dead while two others including his brother get injured when unidentified people opened fire on them yesterday night.

According to the police sources, Shaukat was supervising construction work at his place in Kahna when the suspects shot him dead on the spot.

Police reports stated that Shaukat had an old rivalry with Ghulam Mustafa Group, in 2007 Ghulam Mustafa Group killed a member of Malik Shaukat Group which later killed the nephew of Ghulam Mustafa.

Shaukat’s family staged a protest by placing his body on the road at Shaukat Khanum Chock. They demanded the Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif take notice of the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the offenders.