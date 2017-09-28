GUJRANWALA-Dacoits and thieves went on the rampage through Gujranwala district and deprived the citizens of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in 25 incidents on Wednesday.

In Sadar Gujranwala police station limits, bandits looted Rs45 thousands, locket set and cell phone from Hafeez, in city Kamoki area robbers snatched Rs43 thousands, gold ornaments and two cell phones from Ibttisaam, in Ali Pur Chatha dacoits took away Rs70 thousands, three cell phones and locket set from Hassan Ali, in Wahndo Ejaz was deprived of Rs70 thousands, cell phone on gun point, at Sohdra bandits looted Rs55 thousands, two cell phones and gold ornaments from Aslam, and in Sadar Kamoki, Waheed was deprived of Rs14 thousands, motorcycle and cell phone on gun point.

In Model Town area, dacoits took away Rs47 thousands, two cell phones and gold ornaments from Abdul Mannan, in Ferozwala robbers intercepted Iqra and deprived her of Rs53 thousands, gold ornaments and cell phones, in Sabzi Mandi police station limit bandits snatched Rs17 thousands, motorcycle and cell phones from Rashid, two armed men entered in the shop of Hassam and looted Rs37 thousands and valuables, in Aroop bandits looted Rs30 thousands, gold ornaments and cell phones from Mubeen.

In theft incidents unknown thieves took away cash, gold ornaments and valuables from the houses and shops of Mohsin, Ansar, Qasim, Farooq, Aalamgir, Abdul Rehman, Farhan, Waqas and Yasir while Motorcycles of Sheikh Jehangir and Rauf were stolen from different places.