CHINIOT-Top positions in the recent Matriculation and Intermediate exams were clinched by students belonging to the poorest and backward areas of Chiniot which stood testimony to improving education standards of the district, especially of rural areas.

Khurram Shehzad, a student of Govt Islamia College Chiniot grabbed 1st position in 2017 annual examination of Intermediate (humanities group) by securing 975 out of total 1,100 marks. The exam was held under Faisalabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education. The student belonged to Kot Abdul Haq, a small village in the outskirts of Tibba Shah Behlol village on Chiniot-Pindi Bhattian Road.

Talking to The Nation, Khurram said that his father had died long ago but instead of leaving the studies to earn livelihood, he preferred to continue education at any cost. For the last two years, he had to travel 2km daily on foot to board a bus for Chiniot but he never made any absent from class. He was awarded a gold medal, Rs25,000 cash prize by the board but he requested for financial assistance to continue his studies in Lahore or any big city. “I want to continue my studies as BS Honours in English and wanted to be a CSP Officer,” he said and added “But I lack resources to get education in big city as there are huge charges of boarding and lodging besides educational expenses.” He sought financial assistance from philanthropists to complete his education. College Principal Muhammad Ayub told that Khurram was a brilliant student of the institution who never violated college rules and only focused on his studies.

Muhammad Tahir, a student of Govt High School Tahli Mangeeni is another example of the talent arising from the most backward area of Chiniot. Tahir belonged to a village adjacent to River Chenab and was some 10km from main highway and 50km from Chiniot district headquarters. The village often fall victim to floods and river erosion, causing villagers leave the area.

Tahir’s father Muhammad Arshad told The Nation that he drove a rickshaw to win bread for his family and wanted his son to become an engineer. Tahir clinched 1st position in the district in Matriculation exam by securing 1,069 out of total 1,100 marks. Tahir said that he wanted to become an engineer to devise ways to save his village and people from annual floods. District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer Liaqat Ali Nasir congratulated the student for outshining 74 state-run and as many private schools across the district. The CEO announced special prize for the student and commendatory certificates for his school management.

Talking to The Nation, the CEO said that Chiniot was ranked amongst top 12 districts of Punjab whose matriculation results were declared satisfactory. He added that matriculation results of other 24 districts were declared unsatisfactory and disciplinary action had been initiated by the Education Department against their DEOs.