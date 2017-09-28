SIALKOT:-The police conducted a flag march on various main inter-city roads in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas to ensure the sense of peace and law and order during Muharram. Later, DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan reviewed in details the security arrangements of all the Imambargahs and the routes of the Muharram processions. He said that the Sialkot police and the personnel of the law enforcing agencies have tightened the security there under a foolproof security to ensure peace during Muharram.