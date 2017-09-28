Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman slammed Sharif family and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif for being ‘desperate to appease US and Indian lobby’.


In series of tweets, Khan claimed that Sharif and their cronies are desperate to appease US and Indian lobby because all of their loot and properties are stash in the West.

He further wrote that their criticism for Pakistan Army continues as part of Indo-US appeasement.

“No concern of Pakistani lives sacrificed,” he asserted.


PTI chief also stated that Khawaja Asif’s comments about owning the militant groups and that coming from a Foreign Minister undermines the security of Pakistan.

“With such a foreign minister, who needs enemy,” Khan said.


 