Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman slammed Sharif family and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif for being ‘desperate to appease US and Indian lobby’.

Sharifs & their cronies desperate to appease Indo-US lobby & interests as their loot/properties all stashed away in West. https://t.co/LJiX6eEoHx — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 28, 2017





In series of tweets, Khan claimed that Sharif and their cronies are desperate to appease US and Indian lobby because all of their loot and properties are stash in the West.

He further wrote that their criticism for Pakistan Army continues as part of Indo-US appeasement.

“No concern of Pakistani lives sacrificed,” he asserted.

Their continuous targeting of our armed forces continues today as part of this Indo-US appeasement. No concern for Pak lives sacrificed https://t.co/RaqQAMx9PS — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 28, 2017





PTI chief also stated that Khawaja Asif’s comments about owning the militant groups and that coming from a Foreign Minister undermines the security of Pakistan.

“With such a foreign minister, who needs enemy,” Khan said.

Kh Asif's comments of ownership of militant gps coming from a Foreign Min undermining Pak security. With such a FM, who needs enemies? https://t.co/2fAqxMUHYh — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 28, 2017



