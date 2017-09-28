In a major reshuffle on Thursday, the Army on Thursday changed the posts of three of its officers, including former military spokesman Lt Gen Asim Bajwa, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

Bajwa has been posted as Corps Commander Southern Command (Quetta), replacing Lt Gen Aamer Riaz, who has been posted as Corps Commander Lahore.

Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, who currently holds the position, has been posted as inspector general of the Arms Branch at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi. He will replace Bajwa, who was posted as the inspector general of the Arms Branch by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.