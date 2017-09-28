FAISALABAD-Speakers including Ulema and lawyers stressed a need for promoting peace, unity, harmony, and brotherhood to ensure the national progress, and vowed to support Pak Army at all fronts for the solidarity and sovereignty of the country.

Speaking at the Ulema Conference held at Khatam-e-Nawubat Islamic Research Centre here on Wednesday, they said, “Peace is a must for rapid development. Therefore, we should play our effective role for the promotion of peace in the country to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants.”

They also condemned the suicide attacks and terrorism activities in the name of Islam and demanded implementation of ban on the spread of hate material.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said that some forces want to create rift on religion and lingual basis. For this purpose, these elements are dividing the nation into sects and sub-sects to weaken the country, he added. He said that some international forces also hatching conspiracies on sectarian basis to shatter Muslim unity as they have done it in Iraq and Syria where earlier AI-Qaeda was dominating and now Daesh (ISIS) is prevailing and all these outfits are directly involved in terrorism.

The enemies are trying his optimum to divide Muslim Ummah on sectarian basis, he said. Islam is the religion of peace, tolerance, unity and brotherhood, he added.

Maulana Shah Nawaz Farooqi said that safe and secure atmosphere is the basic right of every citizen. He said that Islamic Republic of Pakistan is a great blessing of Allah Almighty. It came into existence in the name of Islam and its Constitution is Islamic which was designed by all religious scholars unanimously. He said, “We should also play our dynamic role collectively to maintain law and order in the country.” He said that anti-Islam forces are using various tactics to sabotage peaceful atmosphere and for this purpose they are using young generation especially students for suicide attacks and armed clashes. In addition, they are promoting unrest and sectarian differences but Islam does not allow such practices as it is religion of peace and safety, he said.

Maulana Abdur Rasheed Hajazi said that Islam is a religion of peace and tranquility and it is need of the hour to promote its valuable teachings in the world.

Muhammad Tayyab Advocate said that peace is prerequisite for the national progress. Pakistan has experienced the toughest situation due to suicide attacks and bomb blasts during last few years, he added. The notorious elements hit mosques and Imambargahs equally and all these were painted red with blood of innocent people, he noted.

In these circumstances, he said, the Pak Army took right step for launching Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasaad which have eliminated the terrorism network from the country to a large extent. “However, we should do work collectively for eradication of sectarianism from our society once for all and in this connection Ulema Conference is an appreciable step,” he said.

Secretary District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad Mian Tahir Mehran said that the lawyers’ community will not allow anyone to defame Islam in the name of Jihad but we are supporting the stance of Pak Army in this regard. The Pak Army is performing its duty honestly. Therefore, no one would be allowed to question the role of army, he said.

Maulana Yousuf Anwar, Maulana Saeed Ahmad Asad, Sahibzada Pir Faiz Rasool, Maulana Yaseen Zafar, Mufti Muhammad Tayyab, Maulana Riaz Kharl, Maulana Abdus Saeed, Prof Shamsur Rehman, Allama Shabbir Ahmad Usmani and Maulana Azizur Rehman Raheemi.

Later a unanimous proclamation was also presented in the conference, which condemned the unrest, lawlessness and terrorism on the name of Islam. The Ulema also appealed to promoting real message of Islam besides foiling the nefarious designs of the anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan elements by forging unity.