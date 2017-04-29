PESHAWAR: As many as 13 judicial officers were sacked in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the directives of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Yahya Afridi.

According to Registrar PHC, disciplinary proceedings were underway against the sacked lower court judges. He added that during the proceedings the judges could not satisfy the disciplinary committee after which they were sacked.

Those judges who were fired include a district and session judge (ADJ), seven additional districts and session judges (AD & SJ), two senior civil judges and three civil judges.

A female additional districts and session judge Riffat Amir is also among those sacked judicial officers, who is wife of a sitting AD & SJ Aamir Nazir.

The other sacked judges are ADJ Sardar Muhammad Irshad, seven AD & SJs Qaiser Rahim, Manzoor Qadir, Abdul Hakeem Hashmi, Amjad Makhdoom Amjad, Rahim, Mohsin Ali Turk, two senior civil judge Safer Qaiser, Malik Adil Akbar Khan and three civil judges Rashid Rauf, Shah Hussain and Tasaur Hussain. However, allegations against one a civil judge Jauhar Ejaz could not be proved.