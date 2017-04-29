QUETTA - The health authorities, in a crackdown against quacks as well as fake labs, sealed 15 fake clinics, substandard laboratories and medical centres in Quetta.

A health department team, comprising Dr Muhammad Anwar, Dr Zubair Ahmed and Syed Taj Muhammad Agha, launched action against quacks, fake clinics and medical centres in Kuchlagh. The names of the sealed clinics and labs are: Al-Shafa Laboratory, Rahim Dental Clinic, Habid Laboratory, Ziarat Clinic, Habib Clinic, Qadeer Clinic, Rashid Medical Centre, Nasrullah Clinic, Bakhtawar Clinic, Al-Najeeb Clinic, Sana Clinic, Al-Siddiq Lady Doctor Clinic, Doctor Yaseen Clinic and Medical Store.

Dr Muhammad Anwar Mandokhail, the head of the team, said no one would be allowed to play with the lives of people, adding a strict action would be taken against those involved in such heinous crimes. He said the crackdown was initiated on the direction of Health Secretary Asmatullah Kakar.

CONGO PATIENT DIES IN QUETTA HOSPITAL

A congo patient, hospitalised in the isolation ward of Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital, Quetta, died on Friday.

Dr Naseer Ahmed confirmed the death of the congo patient who hailed from Zhob district and was under treatment in the Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital. The congo virus which is also known as crimean–congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a widespread tick-borne viral disease.

Currently, two congo patients are under treatment in the isolated ward of the hospital. Dr Naseer said both the patients were out of danger.