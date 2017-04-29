ISLAMABAD - More than 150 people injured as a stage collapsed during a show of a local TV in Bahria Enclave Phase-II, the jurisdiction of Nilore police station.

According to the police, it was a show of ARY TV in which prizes were being distributed when chairs and stage fell down after the rod below the stage broke, which left about more than 150 people injured.

About 4,000 people were reportedly present at the stage when the incident took place. The 45 injured were shifted to Polyclinic and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital respectively.

The condition of several people was reportedly critical.