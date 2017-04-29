PESHAWAR: Anti-terrorism court set free four accused people who were arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) last year. They were arrested on charges of distributing anti-state pamphlets and promoting Al-Qaeda ideology.

ATC Judge Mehmoodul Hassan said that during the trial it could not be proved that accused people -- Tayyab, Anas, Attaullah and Akber Shah – were involved in the promotion of the banned organization’s ideology. No evidence was found against them.

In the trial it had been claimed that on March 17, 2016, the Counter Terrorism Department had received a tipoff that some people were distributing pamphlets near the Tableeghi Markaz.

According to the prosecution the four accused were busy in distributing anti-state and anti-army pamphlets when they were arrested. In the pamphlets general public was asked to take revenge of the killing of Osama bin Laden from Pak Army.