ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday reaffirmed commitment of the armed forces of Pakistan to purge the country of “Fasaadis” of all hue and colour.

“Our fight against terrorism is continuing and with the support of our great nation we shall cleanse our country of Fasaadis of all hue and colour, insha Allah,” the army chief said, while addressing officers and men during his visit to Gujranwala Corps.

According to the ISPR, the army chief earlier visited Gujranwala Garrison where he was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness of Gujranwala Corps, progress on Operation Raddul Fasaad and the census. Later, the COAS visited Pasrur Cantonment.

While interacting with officers and men, the COAS appreciated the state of readiness and high state of morale of the troops.

Earlier, on arrival in Gujranwala, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Ikramul Haque, corps commander Gujranwala.