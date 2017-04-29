Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi has questioned whether changing office is the only penalty for breaching the national security.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday, he said that the government has adopted the attitude of turning deaf ears towards the issue of national security which was matter of grave concern.

Commenting on “Dawn Leaks” report, he said there is lack of trust between the government and Pakistan Army over the ‘Dawn Leaks’ issue.

The PTI leader was of the view that issues of national interest could not be settled by neglecting them or sacking some of the responsible but solid steps and strict measures are needed in this regard instead.

Shah Mehmood demanded the government to issue the complete report of ‘Dawn Leaks’ as earlier pledged by the Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.