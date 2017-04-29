VEHARI:-A condemned prisoner died of a cardiac arrest here district jail on Friday. According to jail sources, the deceased prisoner was sentenced death in a murder case by a court and was imprisoned in District Jail Vehari. On Friday, he suffered a heart arrest and died before he could be shifted to hospital. His body was later handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 29-Apr-2017 here.
Condemned prisoner dies of heart attack
