Former Chief Justice (CJP) Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhary has demanded of Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif to step down.

He demanded resignation of PM while addressing a ceremony of District Bar here today.

He said two judges of Supreme Court had clearly remarked that Nawaz Sharif remained no more Sadiq and Amin therefore he should be disqualified.

He went on to say that verdict on panama is a victory of people and defeat of corrupt rulers and whole nation is demanding PM resignation.

PM should step down so that democracy, moral values and accountability system in the country could grow stronger, he added.

He added Nawaz Sharif will appear before JIT like Ajmal Pahari and we hope that JIT will catch his theft after which each and every door will stand closed for him.