SADQIABAD-The government has performed nothing except giving rise to terrorism, inflation and unemployment in the country as health and education have never been amongst its priorities.

PTI tehsil vice president Shahid Ameer said while talking to media here the other day.

He said that the public has declared support for Imran Khan and the PTI will clinch the next general elections with the public assistance. He claimed that the PTI will hold all those accountable who looted public money and laundered it to foreign banks.

PUBLIC SERVICE PLEDGED

Saraikistan Qaumi Ittehad (SQI) tehsil president Hafiz Javed Koreja said that the party will continue serving masses. He said that SQI president Khawaja Ghulam Fareed Koreja is real representative of the poor. He greeted Kh Fareed over successful holding of Saraiki festival at Alhamra Hall in Lahore. He also demanded the government to lift ban on performing qawali on premises of Darbar-e-Fareed.

Lawyers protest for

chambers continues

Office-bearers of the Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) complained about non-allotment of chambers for lawyers at Sadiqabad Judicial Complex.

Talking to media, they said that a judicial complex was constructed in Sadiqabad about three years ago at a cost of millions of rupees. They regretted despite lapse of three years, no place could be allotted for the lawyers' chambers. They said that due to lack of chambers, lawyers have to work under the open sky in the extreme hot and cold seasons. "Therefore lawyers boycott the courts every Tuesday as protest against non-allotment of chambers," they said, adding that they will continue observing strike until they are allotted a space at the judicial complex.

TBA president Shabbir Ahmed Khaliti, vice president Talib Bhatti, general secretary Jam Fakhruddin and spokesman Abdul Rauf Solangi demanded the government to allot a suitable place for lawyers at the judicial complex where they could establish their chambers.