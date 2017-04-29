BAHAWALNAGAR/GUJRANWALA-During their visit to state-run hospitals here, the Punjab health minister and the secretary health were senstised by the patients and their attendants to the poor healthcare and unavailability of medicines at the hospitals.

The officers visited the state-run-hospitals in district Bahawalnagar and rebuked the health officials over poor services and unavailability of medicines. Provincial Minister for Health Khawaja Imran Nazeer and Secretary Health Ali Jan visited DHQ Hospital Bahawalnagar and THQ Hospital Minchinabad. They visited the emergency block, medical ward, surgical ward and medicine store, and examined the arrangements. They asked the patients and their attendants about healthcare.

They admonished the health officials and administrative officers. The minister rejected the 'all is well' report presented by the health officers. He also sought factual report within 48 hours.

Likewise, the family of an eye patient staged a protest against doctors at DHQ Hospital Gujranwala for showing negligence in eye operation. The protesters alleged that Irshad Bibi, 70, was feeling trouble in her eyesight while the doctors of DHQ Hospital suggested eye operation. But after her operation, Irshad Bibi found herself blind. The protesters alleged that doctors have showed negligence thus she has lost her eyesight. They demanded an action from the higher authorities against the responsible doctors.

RAID: Police claimed to have recovered fire crackers worth thousands of rupees and arrested three accused on Friday. Baghbanpura SHO Badar Munir along with his team raided Mohallah Moman Abad and recovered fire crackers in huge quantity. Accused Abdul Rehman, Qaiser and Asad were arrested. The accused said that they prepared these fire crackers to be sold at Shab-e-Barrat. The Baghbanpura police have registered a case.

PTI PUBLIC MEETING: To attend the PTI's public meeting at Islamabad, dozens of processions from different areas left the city for the capital. They also included a groom in wedding cloths. The PTI workers were holding party banners. Talking to the media groom Adnan said that although he was going to get married but he has decided that he will first listen to the address of his leader Imran Khan.