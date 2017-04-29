Human Rights Commission (HRC) has presented a bill draft in Senate's Standing Committee which aims on Human Rights aiming at granting various rights to transgender persons in the country.

In the light of proposed bill, the very much neglected community of transgenders will be awarded with basic rights, civil rights, inheritance rights and a separate gender block on CNIC.

The meeting of committee was chaired by Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini.

HRC chairman deplored inhuman behaviour of society towards transgender community. Senator Farhatullha Babar urged to lodge cases against those parents who abandon their children.

While responding to death of transvestites in Saudi Arabia, officials of foreign ministry said they have written two letters to Saudi Arabia’s officials but they have not responded to our query yet while five more Pakistani transgender are still detained in a Saudi jail, seeking legal assistance for their release.

As per available details, Pakistan’s embassy has not bothered to meet the five detained Pakistani transgender persons and, on top of that, has been negligent in providing legal assistance for their release.

Moreover, the Senate body has unanimously adopted resolution against Mashal Khan lynching demanding stern action against culprits. The resolution stressed to take such arrangements which bar wrong use of blasphemy laws.

Committee’s members also expressed exasperation over Balcohistan’s chief secretary and recommended to give Rs5 lacs each to the flood victims.